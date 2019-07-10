Philadelphia Trust Company Lifted Its Caterpillar (CAT) Position by $306,315; Vontobel Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $94.08 Million as Market Value Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 2,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,529 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 6,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 2.56M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 2.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.84M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.86 million, down from 10.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 6.46 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.06B for 24.19 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,830 shares to 135,880 shares, valued at $58.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 188,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Associated Banc holds 0.76% or 97,514 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited has 292 shares. Prio Wealth LP reported 0.31% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Co owns 1.28% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 85,854 shares. Holderness Invests reported 11,559 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Tru owns 28,469 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Landscape Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 10,828 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap Communication Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 642,805 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon invested in 0.18% or 4.68M shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cornerstone Advsr owns 2,023 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management owns 423,085 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

