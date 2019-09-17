Philadelphia Trust Company Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK); Strategic Global Advisors Holding in Home Depot (HD) Has Lowered by $358,110 as Stock Value Rose

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 2,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 42,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91M, up from 39,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $163.18. About 531,796 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 1,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,568 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36M, down from 32,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $229.65. About 2.65 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 2,651 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited accumulated 0.08% or 911,206 shares. Temasek (Private) Limited accumulated 0.05% or 44,409 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 17,208 shares. Brinker Inc reported 9,924 shares. Horizon Investments Lc stated it has 1,444 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 4,100 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,492 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cetera Lc owns 3,883 shares. Korea Invest reported 38,900 shares stake. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 6,812 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 2,100 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26,950 shares to 118,760 shares, valued at $11.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,613 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Llc has invested 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Foster And Motley Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mgmt Of Virginia reported 10,256 shares. Patten Group invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smith Moore stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 226,446 are held by Cincinnati Ins. Dillon Assocs holds 14,616 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. First Business Fincl Services reported 5,168 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited, Israel-based fund reported 254,570 shares. Money Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,067 shares. The Minnesota-based Accredited has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Welch Group Ltd holds 3.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 147,164 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,562 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Llc reported 48,596 shares.

