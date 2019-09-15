Philadelphia Trust Company Increases Stake in Amgen (AMGN); Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosted Its Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Stake by $2.20 Million

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 1,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 77,640 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.31M, up from 75,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 1.80 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 207.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 73,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 108,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 35,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 370,475 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 25,365 shares to 291,378 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,038 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Lc has invested 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested in 3,671 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 204,425 shares. Brandes Inv Ltd Partnership reported 23,568 shares. Telemus Capital Llc has 19,841 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kentucky-based Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cim Inv Mangement Inc owns 6,056 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt invested in 1,105 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Illinois-based Roberts Glore Il has invested 0.74% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Clear Street Markets Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 40,207 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested in 17,767 shares. Oarsman Cap has 7,060 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.

