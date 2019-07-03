Philadelphia Trust Company Increases Holding in Boeing Company (BA); Qci Asset Management Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 28,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,704 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.01 million, up from 218,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $75.72. About 10.11M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 100.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 1,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,958 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 1,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $354.16. About 3.74 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Net $2.48B; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tortoise Cap Limited Liability has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 35 shares. Korea Invest holds 1.06% or 2.92 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 167,563 shares. Osterweis Management Inc holds 23,901 shares. Payden & Rygel has 1.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 208,136 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 5,964 shares. Wheatland holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,703 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 6,504 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 2.07% or 89,465 shares. Fagan Assocs Inc holds 0.59% or 17,056 shares. Beech Hill Advsr reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Virtu Fincl Limited Company stated it has 18,574 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Somerset Tru Com owns 24,241 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. S&T Fincl Bank Pa stated it has 1.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 26,956 shares to 308,145 shares, valued at $16.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 15,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,359 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 27,003 shares to 163,605 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 25,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,889 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel invested in 0.52% or 486,556 shares. 10,554 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 54,386 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 116,783 shares. Moreover, Johnson Investment Counsel has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wallington Asset Management Lc holds 0.62% or 6,226 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Capital Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 775 shares. Farmers Bancorp reported 233 shares. Windsor Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 696 shares. Pure Advsr holds 0.32% or 4,387 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 2,558 shares. Boys Arnold Communication Inc holds 11,618 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Lc reported 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oakmont holds 21.47% or 399,878 shares in its portfolio.