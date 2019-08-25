Philadelphia Trust Company Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined; As Xylem (XYL) Market Value Declined, Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lowered by $1.65 Million Its Holding

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 23,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 436,625 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.74M, down from 460,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 1.04 million shares traded or 34.31% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 2,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 8,529 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 6,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 6.11M shares traded or 48.23% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 61,001 shares to 233,693 shares, valued at $12.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,591 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14,900 shares to 3.92M shares, valued at $636.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,600 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.