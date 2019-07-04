Philadelphia Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Mistras Group (MG) Holding by $1.51 Million; Shareholder Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Lifted Yy (YY) Position

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Mistras Group Inc (MG) by 79.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 116,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,651 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, down from 146,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Mistras Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 30,993 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 23.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q EPS 10C; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q Rev $187.6M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – Mistras Backs 2018 Rev $715M-$730M

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 838,023 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127

Analysts await Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MG’s profit will be $5.47M for 19.84 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Mistras Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -733.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lannett inks deal for Dantrolene Capsules – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assessing An Investment In Matinas BioPharma – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Shoe Carnival Surges On Upbeat Q4 Results; Inpixon Shares Plunge – Benzinga” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.36 million shares or 2.19% more from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 24,000 shares stake. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 384,278 shares. Bernzott Cap Advsrs reported 1.99M shares. 29,500 are owned by Lapides Asset Ltd. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Philadelphia Trust Company has invested 0.04% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Panagora Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 11,909 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Communication owns 5,959 shares. Seizert has invested 0.01% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). American holds 11,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 26,808 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 41,126 shares.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,081 shares to 58,983 shares, valued at $12.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 16,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).