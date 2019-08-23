Philadelphia Trust Company Has Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Position; Flexible Solutions International (FSI)’s Sentiment Is 0.33

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 61.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 25,788 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 15,889 shares with $1.74M value, down from 41,677 last quarter. American Express Co now has $97.98B valuation. The stock decreased 3.41% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.1. About 2.40M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP)

Flexible Solutions International Inc (FSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 1 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 3 sold and trimmed stock positions in Flexible Solutions International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 631,497 shares, down from 662,227 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Flexible Solutions International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.19 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Philadelphia Trust Company increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 380 shares to 1,141 valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 18,050 shares and now owns 32,807 shares. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 15.52% above currents $118.1 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $131 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Cap Advsr Corp holds 2,649 shares. 200 are owned by Hudock Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability. Fruth Invest owns 11,950 shares. Argent has 0.64% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). M&T Bank stated it has 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 3,784 shares stake. California Employees Retirement System reported 1.45M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Everence Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.27% or 14,308 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, Alabama-based fund reported 85,000 shares. Texas-based Rench Wealth has invested 1.96% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,313 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr has invested 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company has market cap of $29.86 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. It has a 46.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Flexible Solutions International Inc. for 296,500 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 55,707 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in the company for 40,000 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. James Investment Research Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,100 shares.

The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.1195 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3805. About 45,841 shares traded. Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) has risen 101.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.32% the S&P500.