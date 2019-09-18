Philadelphia Trust Company Has Raised Holding in Peapack (PGC); Zebra Technologies Cp (ZBRA) Position Held by Smith Asset Management Group Lp

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Cp (ZBRA) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 145,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 326,849 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.47 million, up from 181,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $210.6. About 122,839 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 412,133 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59M, up from 279,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 17,191 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,502 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 1,050 are held by Holderness Invests Commerce. Comm Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 3,160 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 91,064 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested in 53,376 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 202 shares. Regions reported 11,178 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc owns 20,894 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 149,539 shares. 687,000 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Gateway Investment Advisers, a Ohio-based fund reported 30,808 shares. 62,300 are held by Origin Asset Mngmt Llp. Broadview Ltd owns 1.09% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 16,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 29,570 shares to 388,260 shares, valued at $44.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 54,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,375 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 10,748 shares to 137,810 shares, valued at $22.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,760 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN).

