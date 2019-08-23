Philadelphia Trust Company Has Raised Devon Energy New (DVN) Position; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has $24 highest and $11 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 161.13% above currents $5.84 stock price. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 19. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. See Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) latest ratings:

Philadelphia Trust Company increased Devon Energy Corporation New (DVN) stake by 76.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company acquired 189,077 shares as Devon Energy Corporation New (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 437,200 shares with $13.80M value, up from 248,123 last quarter. Devon Energy Corporation New now has $8.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.67% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 4.25 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 46,321 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 1.48 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 194,021 shares. Nomura Asset stated it has 77,759 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 0.01% or 23,531 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co reported 4,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co invested in 6,540 shares. Schroder Invest Gru has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Mackenzie reported 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 180 shares. 63,643 are owned by Covington. Dubuque Bancorp And Tru reported 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Letko Brosseau And Assoc holds 0.65% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 2.06M shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 1.56M shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Devon Energy has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 64.01% above currents $21.95 stock price. Devon Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $32 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”.

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased Abbott Labs Inc (NYSE:ABT) stake by 54,718 shares to 488,947 valued at $39.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (RGRX) stake by 148,279 shares and now owns 1,721 shares. Donegal Group Inc (NASDAQ:DGICA) was reduced too.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $534.81 million. The firm is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It currently has negative earnings. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc.

