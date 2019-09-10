Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position by $2.72 Million; American Century Companies Has Decreased Netapp (NTAP) Stake as Share Price Declined

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 334,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.03 million, down from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 3.41 million shares traded or 29.75% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by 40.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 118,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 177,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, down from 295,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.56% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 760,667 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17,745 shares to 92,605 shares, valued at $16.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 26,416 shares. Engaged Ltd Co has invested 54.72% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Conning Inc reported 28,500 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 55,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 832,631 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 791 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 136,871 were reported by Legal And General Group Public Limited Com. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Pggm invested in 1.89M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 24,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 83 are held by Cornerstone. Dimensional Fund LP owns 866,924 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Communication Incorporated reported 33,574 shares stake.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34M.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.13 million for 47.00 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 0.36% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 564,952 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 6,556 shares. Kistler holds 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 123 shares. Newfocus Fincl Gp Ltd Co accumulated 3,619 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 4,397 are held by Tiverton Asset Management Lc. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 12,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bailard has 0.25% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 57,500 shares. 17,742 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc. Moreover, First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.36% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 2.64 million shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 6,078 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 105,704 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated reported 3,968 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 1.03 million shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $82.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 240,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

