Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered Holding in American Express Co (AXP) as Valuation Rose; Abiomed (ABMD) Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $494,190

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 25,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,889 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 41,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22M shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, down from 65,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $272.66. About 281,843 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) by 3,162 shares to 6,586 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

