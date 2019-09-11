Philadelphia Trust Company Has Increased Its Deere & Co. (DE) Position by $502,758; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 348,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The hedge fund held 5.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 795,510 shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 24/05/2018 – Karyopharm and Antengene Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Selinexor, Eltanexor, Verdinexor and KPT; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data from Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients with Penta-Refractory Mu; 24/05/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – TOTAL DEAL VALUED AT UP TO $162 MLN; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM TO SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL, PLANS NDA FILING IN 2H; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Oral Selinexor Achieves 25.4% Overall Response Rate; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be $155 Million; 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM CASH & OTHER $176.4M; 02/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR ACHIEVES ORR OF 25.4%, DOR 4.4 MONTHS

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 92.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 3,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 6,586 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 3,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $163.97. About 1.51M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67

