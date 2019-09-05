Philadelphia Trust Company Has Increased By $1.25 Million Its Ibm (IBM) Position; Origin Asset Management Llp Lifted Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 16.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp acquired 42,800 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 307,600 shares with $22.18 million value, up from 264,800 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $44.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 979,972 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Philadelphia Trust Company increased Ibm Corporation (IBM) stake by 194.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company acquired 8,837 shares as Ibm Corporation (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 13,374 shares with $1.89 million value, up from 4,537 last quarter. Ibm Corporation now has $122.45B valuation. The stock increased 3.51% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $141.1. About 2.70 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,500 shares to 118,100 valued at $27.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 8,900 shares and now owns 198,100 shares. Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 11.14% above currents $76.48 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. B. Riley & Co maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, June 13. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $9600 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, July 25. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $9300 target. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Monday, July 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and $9500 target. Janney Capital initiated The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, June 20. Janney Capital has “Hold” rating and $59 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 511,853 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Company owns 3,101 shares. Campbell Adviser Lc invested in 0.11% or 3,232 shares. 476,001 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc reported 143,298 shares stake. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Llc holds 0.21% or 422,635 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 11,489 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 87,120 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,487 shares. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca, a California-based fund reported 3.51 million shares. First Business Fincl has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Kames Capital Pcl has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Virtu Fincl Limited Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fdx Advsr has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 12.37% above currents $141.1 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17.

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 31,038 shares to 28,716 valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American International Group (NYSE:AIG) stake by 27,003 shares and now owns 163,605 shares. Embassy Bancorp Inc (EMYB) was reduced too.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM’s Big Billion Bet On Automotive Data Monetization – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurstâ€™s Toughest Test – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 2,567 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.38% or 60.31M shares. First Savings Bank And Tru Com Of Newtown has 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,214 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability holds 0.39% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.24M shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Com accumulated 1,651 shares. Moreover, Flippin Bruce And Porter has 3.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 37,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California-based Telos Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Klingenstein Fields Communication Lc reported 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc reported 0.31% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Narwhal Cap Mngmt accumulated 6,110 shares. Osterweis Capital Mgmt reported 2,064 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,328 are held by Professional Advisory Service Inc. Gm Advisory Group invested in 2,512 shares or 0.12% of the stock.