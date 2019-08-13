Philadelphia Trust Company Has Decreased Its Donegal Group (DGICA) Holding by $410,709; Share Price Rose; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose While Provise Management Group Has Cut by $388,325 Its Stake

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 31,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% . The institutional investor held 646,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, down from 677,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Donegal Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 3,391 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 19/04/2018 – Donegal Group Raises Dividend to 14.25c Vs. 14c; 23/04/2018 – QUOTATION RESUMED:(DGICA) News and Resumption Times; 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available; 23/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.08 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $15.95 AT YEAR-END 2017; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB); 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 7,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 22,175 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 30,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 2.73M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

More notable recent Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Donegal Mutual Insurance Company Announces Completion of Its Acquisition of the Mountain States Insurance Group – GlobeNewswire” on May 25, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Donegal Group (DGICA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Donegal Mutual Insurance Company Announces the Retirement of President & CEO Donald H. Nikolaus – GlobeNewswire” on June 08, 2018. More interesting news about Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Donegal Group (DGICA) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) CEO Kevin Burke on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $48,925 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $6,655 was bought by KRAFT KEVIN MICHAEL SR.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.