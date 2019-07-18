Philadelphia Trust Company Has Decreased Its Cit Group (CIT) Holding; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Decreased By $409,968 Its United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Position

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) stake by 33.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 11,388 shares as United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI)’s stock declined 2.26%. The Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 22,624 shares with $820,000 value, down from 34,012 last quarter. United Bankshares Inc West V now has $3.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 207,564 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK DIVIDEND 3 RUPEES/SHR; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 26.56 BLN NAIRA VS 25.47 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased Cit Group Inc (CIT) stake by 3.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 10,225 shares as Cit Group Inc (CIT)’s stock rose 1.02%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 316,743 shares with $15.19M value, down from 326,968 last quarter. Cit Group Inc now has $4.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 428,794 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/04/2018 – CIT SEES 2018 CORE AVERAGE LOANS & LEASES UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 06/03/2018 – CIT OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – CIT Bank Launches New Money Market Account Expanding Its Product Portfolio; 15/05/2018 – CIT Northbridge Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $30 Million Credit Facility for Alliance Time; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Public Offerings Of Senior Unsecured Notes And Subordinated Notes; 30/05/2018 – CIT Announces Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate CIT Group’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’ and Subordinated Notes ‘BB’; 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners; 19/04/2018 – CIT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CIT REPLACES PWC W/ DELOITTE AFTER REPORTING MATERIAL WEAKNESS

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased Eversource Energy stake by 5,444 shares to 78,730 valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 184,190 shares and now owns 1.31M shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) was raised too.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.34M for 14.17 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering CIT Group (NYSE:CIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CIT Group had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The stock of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11.

Philadelphia Trust Company increased Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) stake by 7,852 shares to 207,659 valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 22,835 shares and now owns 75,865 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. CIT’s profit will be $108.88M for 11.11 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.