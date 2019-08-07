Philadelphia Trust Company Has Decreased American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $2.81 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Genworth Finl (GNW) Stake Maintained by Taconic Capital Advisors Lp

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 25,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 15,889 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 41,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 3.10M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 1.40M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,000 shares to 6,082 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 9,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.78B for 14.85 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 205,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $27.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

