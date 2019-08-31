Philadelphia Trust Company Has Cut Its General Mills (GIS) Stake by $3.11 Million; Fiera Capital Stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 61,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 233,693 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09 million, down from 294,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.24M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 2,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 13,047 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 15,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 194,172 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 5,680 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 1,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,202 shares to 235,646 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 65,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $462.69M for 17.47 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.