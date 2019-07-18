Philadelphia Trust Company Has Boosted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $381,706; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Price Rose While Contrarian Capital Management Cut Holding by $568,015

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 7,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, up from 228,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 9.27 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 318,173 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,985 were reported by Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation. Northeast Finance Consultants Incorporated holds 11,798 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) reported 105,824 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kames Capital Public Limited Com stated it has 496,140 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.76% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 202,589 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co, Colorado-based fund reported 3,900 shares. 7,231 are owned by Research And Mngmt. Tradition Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 105,950 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0.68% or 19.31 million shares. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 137,373 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.61% or 30,950 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 232,400 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 17.56 million were reported by Franklin Incorporated. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 0.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 25,788 shares to 15,889 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc. by 186,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,859 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.71 million for 18.26 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

