Philadelphia Trust Company Continues to Hold Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK); Covalent Partners Decreased Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holding as Market Value Declined

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 134,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 124,097 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, down from 259,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 767,471 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 2,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 42,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91M, up from 39,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $166.25. About 672,990 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donegal Group Inc (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 37,254 shares to 609,135 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,370 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Exclusive: Hedge fund DE Shaw to push for break-up of Emerson – sources – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Rockwell Automation – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis reported 20,628 shares stake. 111,636 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Chevy Chase Holding has 101,205 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 80,667 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. The California-based Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Inc has invested 0.17% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 5,512 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The California-based Ashfield Partners Ltd has invested 0.17% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Steinberg Asset Management Lc stated it has 1,223 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 140,000 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated Inc reported 25,727 shares stake. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 16,686 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 133 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 1,444 are held by Horizon Ltd Llc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 430,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Management LP invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Lnd And Buildings Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 5.41% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 560,500 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 52,964 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 18,096 shares. E&G LP has 5,700 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 31,520 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Waterfront Capital Prns Limited Liability Com invested 1.71% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Ltd Co has 1.06% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Alliancebernstein LP holds 810,647 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 0% or 500 shares. Schnieders Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 7,850 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Lc owns 1.91M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces the Addition of Matthew Demchyk as Senior Vice President – Investments – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Casino REITs called attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Penn National Gaming Stays One Step Ahead of the Competition – The Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.20M for 11.48 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.