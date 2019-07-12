Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Trimmed Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding by $5.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cohen Klingenstein Raised Its Holding in International Paper (IP) by $1.38 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 30.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 331,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 751,791 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 960,896 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 285.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,500 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 3.18 million shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects unsolicited International Paper approach; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $101,711 activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 221,938 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 509,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 955,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.05M for 10.31 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.72% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Muzinich And Incorporated invested 5.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability reported 1.16 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi owns 900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 215,503 shares. Cwm Lc has 146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 767,959 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Lc reported 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.08% or 47,911 shares. Sequoia Llc stated it has 12,574 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs Ltd reported 1,150 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt Holding accumulated 0.29% or 103,030 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,255 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 5,376 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt reported 0.15% stake. Capstone Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 9,592 shares. Horan Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 2,225 shares. Profund Advsr accumulated 7,009 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 0.22% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 150,537 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 19,585 shares. Chem Natl Bank holds 0.12% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 23,367 shares. 74,319 are held by Motco. First Personal Fincl Svcs accumulated 1,784 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,757 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.09% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 30,622 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc invested in 0.09% or 11,375 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

