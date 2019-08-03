Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Stake in United Ins Hldgs (UIHC) Lowered by $1.63 Million as Stock Declined; Kinder Morgan P (KMI) Position Lifted by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 108,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 633,181 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, down from 741,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in United Ins Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $486.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 294,289 shares traded or 145.48% up from the average. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (KMI) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 47,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 565,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 518,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc P for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 14.66 million shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26,624 shares to 360,484 shares, valued at $19.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 23,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 3 sales for $517,034 activity. Peed Daniel sold $128,600 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $317,200 was bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. $6,446 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by Whittemore Kent G. $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Menon Deepak on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 170,651 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Eaton Vance invested in 26,125 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank Trust reported 0% stake. Stadium Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 6,400 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 268,751 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Fincl Of San Francisco Limited Liability Company holds 1.69% or 633,181 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd owns 50,462 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,188 shares. Blackrock invested in 3.18M shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,483 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 849 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 389,051 shares. Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Beacon Fincl Group stated it has 29,677 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Regions Financial invested in 43,353 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Leisure Management reported 0.53% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.31% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.58% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). New York-based Tremblant Capital Gru has invested 1.19% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sit Inv Assoc Inc has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.52% or 129,613 shares. Freestone Capital Llc has 0.29% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 242,230 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 37,224 shares. Salient Ltd owns 3.19M shares for 1.49% of their portfolio.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,263 shares to 176,049 shares, valued at $14.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 19,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,852 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).