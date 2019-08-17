Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Stake in Stifel Finl (SF) Upped by $1.38 Million as Market Value Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Price Rose While Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 69.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 78,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 34,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, down from 112,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.09M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table)

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 26,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The hedge fund held 360,484 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02M, up from 333,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 213,683 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 95,025 shares to 194,180 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,017 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial invested in 0.1% or 666,312 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 52,130 shares stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Roundview Limited Co reported 0.29% stake. Victory Cap Management Inc reported 33,760 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,312 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,186 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 314 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.26% or 6,324 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 240 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Ltd invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com holds 49,620 shares. Private Company Na holds 10,310 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt Incorporated, Indiana-based fund reported 268,048 shares. Brave Asset invested in 0.32% or 3,641 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank reported 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). 30,284 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Ltd holds 3.2% or 360,484 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Mellon stated it has 970,264 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ellington Mngmt Ltd stated it has 6,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 422 shares. Numerixs Tech Incorporated owns 400 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Group Inc holds 186,374 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Northeast Invest holds 7,797 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 50,556 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested 0.3% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0.03% or 275,716 shares.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 168,392 shares to 665,746 shares, valued at $29.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 15,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,322 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).