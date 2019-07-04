Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Trimmed by $6.82 Million; Synovus Financial Position In Aflac (AFL) Was Increased

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 32.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 53,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 112,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, down from 165,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $123.97. About 201,574 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 14,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.71 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 1.53M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26,624 shares to 360,484 shares, valued at $19.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 79,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.82 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.30 million for 11.44 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl Tru reported 8,738 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0.08% or 5.91M shares in its portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Assocs has invested 0.47% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). West Coast Ltd Liability Company has 206,471 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank accumulated 60,633 shares. Nomura Asset Co reported 179,298 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Manchester Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Plancorp Limited Liability holds 6,105 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 124,484 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson And Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 345 are held by Shelton Capital. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% or 216,190 shares. 18,085 are held by Whittier Trust. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.14% or 1.38M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. Lloyd Karole bought $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Friday, March 22. Shares for $1.82M were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II.