Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Stake in National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Raised by $1.22 Million; Scharf Investments Position in Gentex (GNTX) Lowered by $60.03 Million as Share Value Rose

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 53,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 502,495 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, up from 449,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 225,757 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.14% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 99.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 3.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,583 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529,000, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 1.65 million shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. On Friday, June 28 the insider Boehm Neil bought $314. Wallace James H had sold 24,000 shares worth $513,506 on Thursday, January 31. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 568 shares valued at $9,985 was bought by Nash Kevin C. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25,468 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $132.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 66,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 235,554 shares to 240,047 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 15,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,322 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

