Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Stake in Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Lowered by $917,560; Ack Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Saic (SAIC) by $7.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 31,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The hedge fund held 125,306 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, down from 156,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 21,968 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding LP to Move Headquarters and Most Staff to Nashville From New York; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Move to Nashville to Begin Later This Year; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 06/05/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GOES 9-5 The $550bn […]; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 2.1% Position in Nomad Foods; 26/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding 1Q EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – Large New York Money Manager AllianceBernstein Is Moving to Nashville–Update; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AB)

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Saic (SAIC) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 104,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.15M, down from 254,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Saic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $83.67. About 21,743 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 26/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor plans factory in Egypt: Xinhua; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY NET INCOME 34.4B YUAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Science Applications International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIC); 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q EPS $1.16; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR 600104.SS SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 7.5 PCT Y/Y; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB’ Ratings On SAIC; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY REV. 858B YUAN; 23/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – CONTRACT HAS 5-YEAR ORDERING PERIOD AND A CEILING VALUE OF MORE THAN $554 MLN; 27/03/2018 – The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Selects SAIC for IT Support BPA

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $569.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 205,205 shares to 838,386 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 641,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.79 million for 11.90 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.