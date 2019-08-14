Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Raised Carlyle Group LP (CG) Stake; National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased Carlyle Group LP (CG) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc acquired 23,627 shares as Carlyle Group LP (CG)’s stock rose 16.34%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 690,184 shares with $12.62 million value, up from 666,557 last quarter. Carlyle Group LP now has $7.35B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 856,787 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 30/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to focus on paints and coatings after Carlyle wins €10bn bid for chemicals business; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 21/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP – SEVERAL FORMER WARNER CHILCOTT SENIOR EXECUTIVES ALSO JOINING MILLICENT PHARMA LEADERSHIP TEAM; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CLOVER MERGER SUB, INC.’S (NATURE’S BOUNTY) CFR TO B3; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 26/03/2018 – Javier Espinoza: scoop: Carlyle private equity group wins competitive auction for €10bn Akzo unit, largest PE deal in Europe; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN ACQUIRES GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL NV AKZO.AS – ON BASIS OF YEAR-END BALANCE SHEET, AKZONOBEL EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 8.9 BLN; 11/05/2018 – New interval funds offer alternative investments to retail investors; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,219 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 47,881 shares with $4.85M value, down from 51,100 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $335.42B valuation. The stock decreased 4.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $104.9. About 14.56 million shares traded or 29.23% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny reported 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Hightower Advsr Ltd has 37,217 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Moreover, James Invest Rech has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 650 shares. Garrison Bradford & Associate Incorporated invested in 16,150 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust owns 145 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 37,048 shares stake. American Financial Group Incorporated invested in 869,150 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Ashford invested in 0.07% or 26,000 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 36,289 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) or 59,826 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 0.01% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Moreover, First Republic Invest Management has 0.03% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG).

Among 2 analysts covering Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlyle Group had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) stake by 1.63 million shares to 589,586 valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 331,987 shares and now owns 751,791 shares. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rhenman And Prns Asset Mgmt Ab stated it has 2,747 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 1.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 1.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). S&Co Inc has 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 191,420 shares. Shufro Rose & Company Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Navellier Assoc reported 2,081 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability (Wy) holds 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,611 shares. Zacks Invest holds 1.67% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 770,619 shares. Miles Capital has 5,097 shares. Wade G W Incorporated owns 76,598 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 63,308 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Lc has 132,722 shares for 4.35% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.79 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.