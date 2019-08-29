Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Position in Raymond James Financial (RJF) Decreased by $1.25 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder First Interstate Bank Has Lowered Position

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 23,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 92,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, down from 116,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 9.88M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN MARCH CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.65% :10239Z US; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 15,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 203,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, down from 218,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 731,211 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 28,755 shares to 186,704 shares, valued at $13.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Co invested in 112,572 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.9% or 239,205 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo has 435,378 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Pitcairn reported 38,008 shares. Dupont Cap has 1.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 457,491 shares. Ami Investment Management Inc owns 66,138 shares for 3.53% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Farmers Tru Com owns 102,541 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 22,494 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 348,956 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has 243,400 shares for 3.8% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel, a California-based fund reported 48,898 shares. Parametric Portfolio holds 0.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10.88M shares. 13,627 were accumulated by Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raymond James Q3 brokerage, i-banking revenue fall Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key Risks Weighing Down Raymond James Financial, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Financial: Redeeming Factors From The Q2 2019 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 2,260 shares. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Fdx has 2,568 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,110 are held by Oakbrook Ltd Liability. Blue Chip Partners owns 2,246 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 11,331 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Gotham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Archford Capital Strategies Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Assetmark stated it has 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Td Asset has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc reported 14,557 shares stake. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.29 million for 9.58 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.