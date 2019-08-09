Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Lifted Stake in National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) by $1.22 Million; Nbw Capital Has Upped Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 23,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $255.16. About 99,273 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 53,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The hedge fund held 502,495 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 449,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 41,211 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN

More notable recent National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National General Holdings Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National General Holdings Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Johnson Fistel Alerts Long-Term Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against National General Holdings; Did You Acquire Before August 6, 2015? – PRNewswire” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National General Holdings Corp. Announces Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National General Holdings declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 117,608 shares to 938,904 shares, valued at $17.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Ins Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 108,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,181 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Invest Ltd Partnership De holds 0.07% or 36,375 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 170,125 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). 67,629 were accumulated by Zacks Management. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 65,181 shares. Axa accumulated 109,744 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 98,984 shares. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 2.02% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Morgan Stanley accumulated 125,045 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Northern Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd stated it has 10,774 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has 807,925 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.