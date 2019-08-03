Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Holds Position in Employers Holdings (EIG); Linden Advisors LP Cut Its Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) as Share Price Declined

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 1.08M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARISSA CAPITAL; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Tax-Free to Ironwood Hldr; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Both Businesses to Be Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Urges Hldrs to Vote for Its Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Separation Expected to Result in Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The hedge fund held 239,964 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 216,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 86,020 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG)

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 15,578 shares to 203,322 shares, valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 657,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,618 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Ser Group accumulated 1,310 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 100 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 2,688 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 22,000 are owned by Strs Ohio. 131,181 were accumulated by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &. The New York-based Renaissance Technology Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Northern Tru reported 1.12 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Lc stated it has 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Sei has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 4,795 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 0.02% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 246,568 shares. Fifth Third Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 14 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 77,100 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 2,669 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 30,108 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 44,075 shares.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Inc 3 15Dec22 (Prn) by 3.00M shares to 138.41 million shares, valued at $206.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ionis Pharmaceutic 1 15Nov21 (Prn) by 5.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc 1.75 15Jan25 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Grp has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 2,248 shares or 0% of the stock. Product Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 159,600 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 2,974 shares. Century Cos holds 0% or 201,827 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 21,283 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 747,198 were accumulated by Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership. Adage Cap Prtn Group holds 0.06% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 2,105 shares stake. Jefferies Gp Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 6,150 shares. Parametric Associate Llc stated it has 52,255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 8,452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 7,517 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 1.75 million shares.