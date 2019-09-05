Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Holds Holding in Carlyle Group LP (CG); Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holder Cortland Advisers Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 1.95M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 690,184 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 666,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25B market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 514,545 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 08/05/2018 – KAP BETEILIGUNGS AG – SUPERVISORY BOARD RESOLVED TO PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS MEETING THAT NUMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS IS REDUCED FROM 6 TO 5; 12/04/2018 – CVC, MESSER, CARLYLE, ONEX, BLACKSTONE, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CHOSEN FOR SECOND ROUND OF BIDS FOR LINDE, PRAXAIR DIVESTITURES; 10/04/2018 – Vitol and Carlyle Group pull €2bn Varo Energy IPO; 05/03/2018 – Carlyle CEO Says Guns Are Off-Limits for His $195 Billion Fund; 04/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP BUYS AUSTRALIA’S ACCOLADE WINES FOR A$1 BLN SAYS SELLER CHAMP PRIVATE EQUITY; 24/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP’S DAVID RUBENSTEIN AT WHITE HOUSE STATE DINNER; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – SIGNED DEAL TO SELL ITS WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX HOLDINGS, A PROVIDER OF PAPER & PLASTIC PACKAGING PRODUCTS BACKED BY CARLYLE GROUP; 28/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 28); 11/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP – ONTARIO TEACHERS’ PENSION PLAN TO ACQUIRE 40% STAKE IN EUROPEAN CAMPING GROUP (ECG); 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Attract Carlyle, Blackstone (Correct)

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.16M for 23.40 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Tru Com holds 2.24% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 1.26 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 15,609 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 0.16% or 230,669 shares. Moreover, Jrm Investment Counsel Llc has 3.23% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 221,076 shares. Piedmont Inc invested in 317,429 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Barometer holds 1.71% or 749,750 shares in its portfolio. Consolidated Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 46,600 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap LP accumulated 9.46M shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.31% or 35,000 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability accumulated 252,970 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Gradient Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 709 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.82% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Pcl invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Edgemoor Advsrs Incorporated reported 17,920 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc owns 0.11% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 131,300 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 20,881 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. E&G Advisors LP holds 0.2% or 24,990 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 12,136 shares. Augustine Asset Management owns 68,044 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Citadel Ltd Co accumulated 59,826 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 43,445 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 410 shares stake. Texas Yale reported 143,800 shares. Colony Grp has invested 0.02% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Qci Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Company accumulated 16,439 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

