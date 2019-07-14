Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Trimmed Its Position in United Ins Hldgs (UIHC) by $1.63 Million as Stock Price Declined; Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Valuation Rose While Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lowered Its Holding

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 115,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 580,042 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 108,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 633,181 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, down from 741,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in United Ins Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $626.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 100,639 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $15.55M for 10.07 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 414.29% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $222,037 activity. 580 shares were bought by Menon Deepak, worth $9,193 on Wednesday, March 27. $14,560 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Whittemore Kent G. 13,250 shares valued at $216,285 were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II on Friday, February 22. On Friday, February 22 the insider Hogan Michael bought $40,350.

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Renewal of Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs – Business Wire” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q1-2019 Catastrophe Losses – Business Wire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 150.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

