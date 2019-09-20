Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Trimmed Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Position By $917,560; 3DX INDUSTRIES (DDDX) Shorts Lowered By 54.12%

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) stake by 20.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 31,640 shares as Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB)’s stock rose 2.13%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 125,306 shares with $3.72 million value, down from 156,946 last quarter. Alliancebernstein Holding Lp now has $2.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 37,048 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 19/04/2018 – $AB.PA EMA CHMP negative opinion for masitinib in #ALS; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Nielsen Holdings at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 1.9% Position in Cadence; 05/04/2018 – THIRTEEN BIG MUTUAL FUND FIRMS AGREE WITH NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL TO BOOST DISCLOSURES TO RETAIL INVESTORS; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

3DX INDUSTRIES INC (OTCMKTS:DDDX) had a decrease of 54.12% in short interest. DDDX’s SI was 3,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 54.12% from 8,500 shares previously. It closed at $0.0134 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company has market cap of $1.55 million.

More important recent AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “8%+ Dividend With Upside For AllianceBernstein Holding – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance”, Prnewswire.com published: “AB Announces August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AllianceBernstein goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AllianceBernstein Holding has $3700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 22.08% above currents $29.49 stock price. AllianceBernstein Holding had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold AB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.21 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 16,538 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Lpl Ltd Co holds 68,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.08% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) or 2,712 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Cambridge Invest Incorporated holds 0.02% or 57,933 shares. Franklin Resources has 0.02% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 966,185 shares. Roberts Glore And Company Il invested in 7,171 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Meritage Port holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 56,167 shares. Ancora Ltd reported 7,400 shares. Moreover, American Century Cos has 0.02% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Hilton Cap Management Ltd has 250 shares. Fmr Llc stated it has 767,279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.02% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).