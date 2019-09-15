Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Raised Its Cubic (CUB) Position by $11.61 Million; Valuation Rose; Markel Has Trimmed Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Holding by $34.47 Million

Markel Corp decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 66.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 703,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 362,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.93M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 1.44M shares traded or 67.59% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital’s Wintrob Says Global Growth Is Real, Very Positive (Video); 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 155.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 181,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 298,269 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23 million, up from 116,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 286,520 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 09/03/2018 Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary Communications Solutions at SATELLITE 2018; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Sees 2018 Sales $1.14B-$1.19; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55 million for 19.64 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings.

Markel Corp, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Llc by 27,500 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $33.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG).

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $569.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 46,445 shares to 36,596 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 32,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,240 shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc.

