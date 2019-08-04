Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lifted Its Stifel Finl (SF) Stake by $1.38 Million as Shares Rose; Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $12.41 Million

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 477,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1,120 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30,000, down from 478,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 610,365 shares traded or 138.36% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 26,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The hedge fund held 360,484 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02M, up from 333,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 415,154 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 22,740 shares to 301,185 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs.

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 1.63M shares to 589,586 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Ins Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 108,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,181 shares, and cut its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stifel to Acquire Mooreland Partners NYSE:SF – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Genentech, Roche vets aim new company’s $86.25 million IPO at cancer – San Francisco Business Times” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lovin’ it: DoorDash deals blow to Uber Eats with new McDonald’s deal – San Francisco Business Times” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 186,747 shares. Pitcairn Co stated it has 6,552 shares. Moneta Group Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 10,500 shares. 31,808 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Tanaka Mngmt accumulated 10,564 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 15 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 26,526 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny accumulated 18,330 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 12,663 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 6,416 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.22% or 6,751 shares. 34,686 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Limited. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 6,688 shares.