Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lifted Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding; Muzinich & Company Upped Its Geo Group (Put) (GEO) Stake by $945,000

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc (Put) (GEO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 299,380 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 9,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 63,666 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81 million, up from 53,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $134.24. About 893,454 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $481.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 47,992 shares to 617,422 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Cor by 82,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,716 shares, and cut its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited Liability owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited invested in 0.01% or 53,440 shares. Psagot Investment House reported 3,910 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg reported 275,023 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 3,318 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma invested 0.9% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hudson Bay LP holds 0.37% or 132,000 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Us Retail Bank De has 0.07% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 218,656 shares. Hudock Group holds 134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 5,364 are held by Ar Asset Mgmt. West Oak Limited Liability stated it has 14,600 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Alberta Invest stated it has 81,700 shares. Addison reported 2,279 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.