Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Decreased Its Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holding by $6.82 Million as Valuation Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Chartist Has Lowered Its Position

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 3 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694.49 million, down from 393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 32.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 53,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 112,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, down from 165,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $126.52. About 274,283 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 79,354 shares to 449,526 shares, valued at $19.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 12,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (SCHG) by 965 shares to 3,918 shares, valued at $493.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 93 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment accumulated 3,695 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advsr Ok accumulated 5,499 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Advsrs holds 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 45 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc invested 2.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.63 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,770 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 179 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 6.93% or 107,970 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 80,100 shares. Retirement Planning Gp reported 226 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Round Table Limited Liability Corporation has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 521 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).