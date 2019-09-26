Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Decreased Its Position in Visa (V) by $8.03 Million; Bb&T Decreased Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake by $331,145; Stock Value Declined

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 3,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 125,002 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.95M, down from 128,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 214,573 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 46,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 36,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, down from 83,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $175.33. About 3.51M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First American Bancshares owns 6,112 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability stated it has 7,332 shares. Marco Inv Management Limited Liability reported 0.53% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 2,728 shares. Moreover, Ifrah Fincl Serv has 0.17% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 4,490 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 78,574 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs Inc holds 0.93% or 6,565 shares in its portfolio. 2,898 are owned by Hm Payson & Com. Capital Invest Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Principal Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Tdam Usa Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department holds 9,915 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership reported 17,367 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell (IWM) by 4,172 shares to 283,725 shares, valued at $44.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (TWOK).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 16.54 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.