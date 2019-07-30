Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Decreased Its Position in Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) as Share Price Rose; Drexel Morgan & Company Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Increased as Share Value Rose

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 28,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 96,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $181.85. About 186,701 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.71. About 5.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 22/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT CUTS ACCELL SHORT POSITION TO 0.32%: AFM; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.19% or 4,185 shares. Perkins Coie stated it has 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 4,073 were accumulated by Portland Inv Counsel. Terril Brothers holds 1.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,252 shares. Nevada-based Navellier & has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP accumulated 0.12% or 34,480 shares. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability reported 1.96% stake. Allen Ny has invested 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust has 13,200 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 158,315 shares. Icon Advisers Inc invested in 215,332 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 3,198 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Addison Cap stated it has 29,015 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Research Mgmt stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57M and $112.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.73 EPS, up 425.00% or $2.21 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $120.56M for 16.65 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.89% negative EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 221,938 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 509,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 955,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 21,442 shares. Proshare Advsr holds 87,897 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 1,437 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 0.4% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 10,907 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd invested in 76 shares. State Street reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% or 559,067 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 212,709 shares. 12,340 are owned by Cap Ca. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 53,170 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research has 8,338 shares.