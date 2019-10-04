Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Decreased Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Position by $3.91 Million; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Lifted Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $1.91 Million as Valuation Declined

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 229,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 522,034 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, down from 751,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 569,817 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.98. About 5.62M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.68M for 9.92 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $239,023 activity. $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr. ROLL PENELOPE F had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720 on Tuesday, August 6.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $569.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 181,369 shares to 298,269 shares, valued at $19.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 641,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale owns 0.09% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 69,925 shares. Omers Administration has 0.65% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 3.45 million shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Com has 1,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polar Llp stated it has 685,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Wespac Advisors Llc stated it has 76,823 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 78,911 shares. Raymond James holds 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 337,839 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.15% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.83M shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Ltd Co holds 1.28M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Prtn Group Ag has invested 2.76% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cypress Management Lc (Wy) has 33,500 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Northern Tru accumulated 193,376 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Naples Glob Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.3% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

