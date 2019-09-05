Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Decreased Holding in United Ins Hldgs (UIHC) by $1.63 Million as Stock Declined; Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose While Homrich & Berg Cut Holding

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71 million, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $228.28. About 1.87 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 108,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 633,181 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, down from 741,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in United Ins Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $546.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 111,724 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 22,485 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Buckingham Capital Mgmt has 1.48% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 81,616 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd reported 10,497 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Adirondack Tru Com stated it has 9,472 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Welch Gru Lc invested in 145,959 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Daiwa Sb, a Japan-based fund reported 56,680 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 489,013 shares. Monroe Bancshares Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,351 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.74% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Trustmark State Bank Department holds 26,880 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 0.26% or 3,590 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id owns 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,075 shares. Greenwood Gearhart invested in 2.1% or 37,248 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.65 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 10,560 shares to 21,754 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 5,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 509,126 shares to 955,542 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 221,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $687,242 activity. Shares for $50,216 were bought by St John Scott. Shares for $12,860 were bought by Hogan Michael. DiFrancesco Paul F also bought $19,964 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. Menon Deepak also bought $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Wednesday, March 27. $22,155 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by MARTZ BRAD. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $317,200 was bought by POITEVINT ALEC II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co holds 0.4% or 107,004 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc accumulated 58,650 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 8,089 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 7,082 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 8,323 shares. The Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Clear Harbor Asset Llc accumulated 25,264 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 16,819 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc accumulated 120,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 297,122 shares stake. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 6,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ashford Cap Mgmt owns 1.34% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 576,313 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48M for 21.08 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.

