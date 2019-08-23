Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Decreased Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Holding by $2.12 Million; Geode Capital Management Has Upped Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $4.70 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 117,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 938,904 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.49 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 186,230 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 13/04/2018 – Sterling National Bank Grows Commercial Banking and Commercial Finance Units with Key Hires; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 58,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 500,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.50 million, up from 442,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $73.99. About 67,902 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.77 million for 8.90 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), A Stock That Climbed 62% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 42% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Sterling Bancorp’s (NYSE:STL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sterling Bancorp Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire $504 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation Complete Merger – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 781,692 are held by Crawford Counsel. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 37,564 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.02% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 55,002 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.05% stake. 7,106 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Natixis Advsrs Lp accumulated 52,728 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Davis Capital Partners Limited Company has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Monarch Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 124,057 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.03% or 22,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 257,762 shares. Prudential Financial reported 660,448 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Research holds 1.24 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 1.08 million shares.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 509,126 shares to 955,542 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 23,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 430,698 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 5,729 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Redwood Ltd holds 1.33% or 225,476 shares in its portfolio. 36,714 are owned by Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,003 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 1.05M shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt stated it has 2.88% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Teton Advsrs Incorporated holds 61,815 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Copper Rock Prns Ltd Co stated it has 1.21% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 49,136 shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 520 shares. Invesco Limited owns 433,603 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Omnicell, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, CARB CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in RLGY, NFLX, OMCL, and CARB of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. – OMCL – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: ZBH,EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 15,994 shares to 93,354 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 281,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,396 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.