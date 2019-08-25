Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Holding; DASSAULT SYSTEMES S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (DASTF) Shorts Increased By 5.48%

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) stake by 62.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 657,870 shares as Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)’s stock rose 26.46%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 397,618 shares with $8.40M value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I now has $8.82B valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 1.54M shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C

DASSAULT SYSTEMES S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DASTF) had an increase of 5.48% in short interest. DASTF’s SI was 209,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.48% from 198,900 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 699 days are for DASSAULT SYSTEMES S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DASTF)’s short sellers to cover DASTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $141. About 324 shares traded. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTF) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fnac Darty Lost 10% Of Its Value In The Past Week, An Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Dassault Systemes SA ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Saab AB: Swedish Phoenix Rising – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 27, 2014 was also an interesting one.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software applications and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.74 billion. The firm offers SOLIDWORKS, a software solution for design, simulation, technical communication, and product data management; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D CAD design; GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides a scientific collaborative environment for biological formulated products and advanced materials. It has a 55.08 P/E ratio. It also offers SIMULIA, a simulation software solution for product, nature, and life; DELMIA manufacturing activities management solutions that help improve visibility into, control over, and synchronization across manufacturing activities and supply chain processes; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; ENOVIA that offers collaborative enterprise business process applications; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and computer-generated imagery services; EXALEAD that enables organizations to access, analyze, and reveal enterprise digital intellectual properties and external information; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables enterprises to identify and manage everything on real-time personalized dashboards.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 1.55 million shares. Pnc Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,456 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 48 shares. Tcw Gru invested in 125,372 shares. Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco reported 1.41% stake. Bokf Na holds 51,567 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp reported 1.83M shares. Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 14,088 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 6.86 million shares stake. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 139,820 shares stake. Macquarie Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 67,300 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Lc. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 112,629 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Santander Consumer amends pact with FCA US – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Santander Consumer Are Up on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SC Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.