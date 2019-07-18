Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Decreased Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Stake By $4.05 Million; Evercore Class A (EVR) Shorts Raised By 38.99%

Evercore Inc Class A (NYSE:EVR) had an increase of 38.99% in short interest. EVR’s SI was 1.15 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 38.99% from 825,800 shares previously. With 552,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Evercore Inc Class A (NYSE:EVR)’s short sellers to cover EVR’s short positions. The SI to Evercore Inc Class A’s float is 2.93%. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $88.26. About 256,934 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 20.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) stake by 29.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 28,301 shares as Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR)’s stock rose 16.11%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 68,698 shares with $9.86M value, down from 96,999 last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd now has $8.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $181.99. About 176,876 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 38.81% or $2.03 from last year’s $5.23 per share. RNR’s profit will be $141.32M for 14.22 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Bluemountain Llc holds 287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bp Public holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 5,000 shares. Piedmont holds 0.01% or 1,399 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability invested in 2,515 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 0.11% or 9,290 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 100,657 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability owns 124,237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cooke Bieler Lp owns 435,310 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. First Interstate Savings Bank has 1,890 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 7,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin holds 282,380 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 358,021 shares. Capital Returns Management Ltd stated it has 3,067 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) on Thursday, July 11 with “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $130 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, May 16.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Investment Banking and Investment Management. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency equity trading services and equity research.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.97 million activity. $1.85 million worth of stock was sold by Walsh Robert B on Monday, February 4. On Friday, February 8 Pensa Paul sold $122,485 worth of Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) or 1,379 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Evercore Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.24% stake. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 12,043 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 197,886 shares. Balyasny Asset Management holds 48,015 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has 144 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.04% stake. Maltese Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 40,800 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Delaware-based Dupont Corporation has invested 0.14% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Buckingham Management holds 0.26% or 30,749 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability holds 5,346 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Services has 71 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest holds 0.19% or 98,408 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 819,849 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Halsey Assoc Ct invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR).

