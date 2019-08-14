Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Decreased Ares Cap (ARCC) Position; Pnc Financial Services Group Upped Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 30.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 331,987 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 751,791 shares with $12.89M value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $7.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 1.69 million shares traded or 2.12% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 48.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc acquired 57,381 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 174,841 shares with $20.04 million value, up from 117,460 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $21.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.26% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $104.38. About 1.55M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity. Howe Stephen R. Jr. also bought $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Tuesday, March 5.

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. Nomura maintained the shares of RCL in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13900 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Monday, May 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $15400 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 395,405 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,500 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability has 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Capital Management Lc holds 0.65% or 108,215 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.06% or 272,846 shares. Oppenheimer And invested in 14,220 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Howe And Rusling Incorporated reported 68 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cambridge Advisors reported 13,151 shares. 6,510 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough. First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 5,641 shares. Prudential Fincl has 806,038 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 35,800 were reported by Andra Ap.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 177,928 shares to 4.24M valued at $243.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) stake by 33,250 shares and now owns 203,579 shares. Spdr Series Trust (XPH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain owns 299 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,820 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com owns 76,170 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 19,827 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 304,520 shares. B Riley Wealth has invested 0.22% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bluemountain Mgmt accumulated 17,702 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 7,060 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd reported 12,574 shares. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 14,406 shares or 0% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Quantbot Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 443,051 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability. Davenport And Communications Limited Co holds 0.03% or 124,093 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.