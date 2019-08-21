Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Cut Stake in Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) by $10.36 Million as Stock Price Rose; Twin Tree Management LP Has Increased Its Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (Put) (BAH) by $2.75 Million

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (Put) (BAH) by 401.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 47,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 59,200 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 27,255 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 235,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The hedge fund held 240,047 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, down from 475,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 4,051 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 11/04/2018 – Joyson and PAG Fund KSS to Acquire Air-Bag Maker Takata in Asset Deal; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Rev $5.8B; 10/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group To Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 221,938 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 26,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG).

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brexit woes for Penske Automotive – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Penske Automotive Group To Host Second Quarter Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Dividend Stocks Already Rewarding Shareholders In 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Penske Automotive Group Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,325 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Bessemer Gru stated it has 19 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Fil Ltd reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer & owns 0.01% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 7,483 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,161 shares. Us National Bank De reported 2,906 shares. Cibc Ww reported 16,481 shares. James Investment, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,488 shares. Fenimore Asset stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Prudential Pcl has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Sei Invs has 44,378 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 114,000 shares. Edmp reported 46,733 shares stake. Missouri-based Century Cos has invested 0.03% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Booz Allen Hamilton adding 208 jobs in Fayetteville – Triangle Business Journal” on August 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 50 Points; Soliton Shares Gain On FDA Approval For Tattoo Removal Device – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Kiddar investors gain control of 575 Herndon Parkway – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Government Contractor Is Betting Big on Electronic Warfare – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5,436 shares to 21,664 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 101,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,898 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Assocs Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 94,550 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,485 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca), California-based fund reported 416 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc accumulated 1.26M shares. Globeflex Cap LP owns 15,911 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bokf Na owns 0.05% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 38,287 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 14,345 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Co holds 1.67M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 1.13 million were reported by Northern Trust Corporation. World Asset Mgmt reported 6,277 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 34,000 shares. Moreover, United Ser Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.06% or 1.42M shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc has 0.07% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 30,866 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,240 shares stake.