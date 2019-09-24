Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Cut Its Stake in Visa (V) by $8.03 Million; American International Group Decreased Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Position by $1.64 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 46,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 36,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, down from 83,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $174.91. About 8.82M shares traded or 30.18% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 95.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 17,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 792 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74,000, down from 18,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $100.36. About 327,685 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Limited Partnership invested in 0.15% or 446,516 shares. Camarda Lc accumulated 0.22% or 642 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 56,560 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,460 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 79,630 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bangor Commercial Bank reported 14,342 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 76,519 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Co Ma reported 28.15 million shares. Force Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 8.89% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pennsylvania owns 273,155 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Harvest Cap Mgmt owns 3,651 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 11.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Maryland-based Consulate has invested 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 476,868 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Ford, Visa and Roku – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.58 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $569.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 691,703 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $14.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 35,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,364 shares, and has risen its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.37M for 209.08 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paylocity Leads Satisfaction Rankings on Multiple G2 Crowd Grid® Reports – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MongoDB (MDB) Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Up on Atlas Growth – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paylocity (PCTY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity Leads in Latest G2 Crowd Reports – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.