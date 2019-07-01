Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Cut Its Position in Ares Cap (ARCC) by $5.64 Million as Stock Rose; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Value Rose, Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Cut Holding by $1.41 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 30.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 331,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 751,791 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 1.50M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 281,947 shares traded. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC

Analysts await Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.89 million for 7.65 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Constellium N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellium to purchase stake in auto body sheet JV – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium provides aluminium solutions for the new AUDI A6 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium’s new Alplanâ„¢ Beyond Precision product line to support increased demand for high performance aluminium plates – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $101,711 activity. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $81,045 was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.54 million for 10.20 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: Risk/Reward No Longer Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Gains 1.9% on Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “61 Of 3,835 Stocks Held By Goldman Sachs Pay Solid Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Shelton Capital Management owns 0.37% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1,621 shares. Covington Mgmt, California-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 7,825 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Insurance Tx, Texas-based fund reported 16,200 shares. 285,221 are held by Advantage. Bbr Prtn Limited Company holds 0.3% or 133,827 shares in its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company holds 11,908 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Regions Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). M&R Management owns 9,110 shares. Kistler reported 580 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsr Incorporated invested in 713,365 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 48,620 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Lp invested in 0.55% or 2.38M shares.