Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Boosted National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Holding; Private Capital Advisors Has Cut Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $1.23 Million

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 16,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 17,608 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 33,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 7.34M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 193,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The hedge fund held 695,775 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.96 million, up from 502,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 192,150 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) by 17,577 shares to 368,549 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $569.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 153,041 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $24.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 62,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,137 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).