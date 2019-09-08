Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Boosted Holding in Stifel Finl (SF) as Market Valuation Rose; As Intel Com Usd0.001 (INTC) Stock Declined, Holder Cognios Capital Has Upped Holding

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (INTC) by 432.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 39,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,527 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 9,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 26/04/2018 – Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 26,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The hedge fund held 360,484 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02 million, up from 333,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 331,564 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Financial reported 15,557 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated accumulated 250,848 shares. Arvest Financial Bank Division holds 1.49% or 400,722 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested 0.83% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amer Asset Inc stated it has 15,059 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.46 million shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt, California-based fund reported 2.78 million shares. Cadinha & Communication Limited Liability Corp has 115,040 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 311,858 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Mcmillion Management Inc owns 51,559 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.49% or 240,067 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge LP owns 1.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 983,266 shares. Horrell Mgmt has 335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Dallas owns 27,449 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Com owns 599,104 shares.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc Class A by 8,276 shares to 21,826 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 21,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,379 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Smith Graham Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 106,610 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 300 shares. 26,526 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,686 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 2.24 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc holds 112 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 125,100 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 3,435 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated holds 18,532 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Raymond James Associates stated it has 9,803 shares. Blackrock owns 8.25 million shares. Kennedy Capital Management holds 474,850 shares.