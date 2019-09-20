Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Boosted By $2.12 Million Its Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Stake; Moneygram International Has 0.43 Sentiment

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) stake by 20.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc acquired 35,948 shares as Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 211,364 shares with $12.61 million value, up from 175,416 last quarter. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd now has $5.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $65.33. About 144,088 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA

Moneygram International Inc (MGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.60, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 23 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 54 decreased and sold positions in Moneygram International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 37.29 million shares, down from 43.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Moneygram International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 30 Increased: 10 New Position: 13.

The stock increased 1.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 689,476 shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) has declined 62.77% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM 1Q REV. $380.0M, EST. $386.2M; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss $52.5M; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 29/05/2018 – MoneyGram Launches Money Transfer Service to All Bank Accounts in Ghana; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS WALMART2WORLD TO DELIVER FUNDS IN 10 MINUTES OR LESS AND WHEREVER MONEY IS SENT, FEES FOR WALMART2WORLD TO BE SAME; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE TO DECLINE BETWEEN 4% AND 6%

Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 1.96% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. for 2.95 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory L.P. owns 210,445 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.14% invested in the company for 581,500 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 100,000 shares.

Analysts await MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 90.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MGI’s profit will be $1.20M for 61.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by MoneyGram International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $295.36 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

More notable recent MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why J.C. Penney, Ctrip.com International, and MoneyGram International Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why MoneyGram International Is Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MoneyGram Announces New Home Delivery Partnership with HD Bank – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MoneyGram Announces New Debit Card Deposit Service in Partnership with Visa – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7500 highest and $59 lowest target. $72’s average target is 10.21% above currents $65.33 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by M Partners. Buckingham Research upgraded the shares of AXS in report on Friday, July 19 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9.